Erinokisiel2112
I was recommended this shop upon moving into Oregon from Illinois. Definitely felt overwhelmed by everything, but this staff is so welcoming and knowledgable, its definitely my top pick. For product AND experience
Thank you for choosing our shop!! Shopping for cannabis can be an overwhelming experience these days with the amount and variety of products available. Our staff does their best to stay educated on our products to best assist you. We are happy to hear you felt welcome and hope you'll visit again soon! Make sure to let us know you left this review and we will honor a 10% discount on your next visit as a THANKS!