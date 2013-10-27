Recreation Station would not honor a coupon text they sent out. Text said 25% off in the next 7 days. Did not specify you could only use it once. And was never told so. Drove there and was told I couldn’t use it anymore. Too many shops around Salem with the same product to not honor your coupons or at least compensate for your mistake. Wife and I will not be going back.

Hey there! My name is Jordin, I am our Marketing Manager here at The Station. Our Business Owner, Loren has recently set-up our texting program and is still working out the kinks with properly reflecting the limitations on our deals. We acknowledge that the message you received was unclear and your 25% discount should have been honored during your visit. This program is new to us and the message you received was the first he had sent and the details were still being communicated to our team. Next time, we will approach the situation differently to assure that all specifics are clear to all parties before proceeding in order to avoid situations such as this. This is not an excuse, but an explanation to hopefully help you understand that mistakes happen. We take responsibility for this mistake and plan to grow from it. Loren would like to make it up to you so please give him a call/text/email at your convenience! Our email is naturequest@outlook.com and he can be reached directly at 541-971-1740. Our intention with this promotion was for it to be a one-time use similar to a coupon. Again, we know this was not reflected in the text you received. We are currently investigating the specifics of your visit and corrective action will be taken. We ask for your understanding and hope you and your wife will give is a chance to show you who we really are! Cheers!