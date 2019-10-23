KenNoSen on January 23, 2020

As a really old guy, I rarely have a chance to feel part of the cool edgy scene. From that stand point, shopping at Ann Arbor Healing is an unbeatable experience. However, the product is the real interest. So far, I can only speak first hand to the Kushy Punch sugar free Lychee Flavor gummies Sativa. I thought $20 for a 10 pack was a surprisingly low cost compared to any similar entertainment. The gummies were small, so I started with 2. A half hour later I realized that one would have been enough. My rough estimate of 10mg, based on home grown, seems to have been off by a factor of ≈ 4. A²Healing seems to have a recreational supply problem only with bud. The bud on the medicinal side is gorgeous. However, an abundance of rosin of every type, should help extend any resources you may have. Very old white guy friendly, go watch Zay groove to your stories of smoking bottom leaves back in the day.