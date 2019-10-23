SharonAnn
The young lady Tiara was very helpful. I had questions about what would be good for my pain, use the weed in the store she was able to help. She all so was able to help me other names that the carry at time that would help.
4.5
10 reviews
Tiara was a total sweetheart and very knowledgable and personable, she answered all of my questions and was even able to offer suggestions and show me other options. I will definitely be back 😁😁
Very fast. 2pm on a Friday, in the waiting room 5 minutes, if that. Knowledgeable staff. Nice selection for recreational sale when I was there, like 6 varieties of flower, plus concentrates, etc. Definitely will be returning.
It's a small location with helpful staff and a clean environment. it usually isn't busy, I haven't had to wait more than 15 minutes to be in and out the door. my only complaint is the lobby is very small and I could see it holding maybe 5 people comfortably. otherwise great location
I don't know what they mean when they want you to feel and what the atmosphere was like. I mean it was a place that sells medical and recreational marijuana. That's a pretty good atmosphere. Their prices for cartridges are way too high. Shop somewhere else around Ann Arbor where you can find better prices. Don't let these people rip you off for 50 more dollars just because you don't have a medical card.
I was greeted upon entering and informed of the current stock situation, just in case what I was looking for was not in. Once fully inside, I was served by Zay who chose a strain for me based on my needs. The space was very clean and tidy, with all of their items on display in an easily discernible way. I could tell what everything was from pretty much wherever I stood. It was very quiet, uncrowded and chill which made for a very relaxing experience. I will definitely be returning.
Sales person was awesome. Thank you very much Tirra. Great location, the traffic lights on the roadway make getting into and out of the parking lot easy.
Ann Arbor healing is a convenient shop right off the freeway. My bud tender Tierra was friendly and helpful!
As a really old guy, I rarely have a chance to feel part of the cool edgy scene. From that stand point, shopping at Ann Arbor Healing is an unbeatable experience. However, the product is the real interest. So far, I can only speak first hand to the Kushy Punch sugar free Lychee Flavor gummies Sativa. I thought $20 for a 10 pack was a surprisingly low cost compared to any similar entertainment. The gummies were small, so I started with 2. A half hour later I realized that one would have been enough. My rough estimate of 10mg, based on home grown, seems to have been off by a factor of ≈ 4. A²Healing seems to have a recreational supply problem only with bud. The bud on the medicinal side is gorgeous. However, an abundance of rosin of every type, should help extend any resources you may have. Very old white guy friendly, go watch Zay groove to your stories of smoking bottom leaves back in the day.
Drove from Kalamazoo to see what a legal recreational storefront was like. Great staff from the dude at the door to sales staff. Everyone was friendly and great to talk to. Zay helped me through my first legal purchase and I was impressed by his sales skills, personality, and his knowledge and his enthusiasm for the products he was speaking to me about. I wish all sales people I interact with day to day were more like Zay. GPS had trouble getting me into the parking lot but that's fine because when I come back I will know better. This was a great experience and I'm glad I went the distance to visit this location. Thanks for making my first time excellent!