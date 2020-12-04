385 products
Valid 4/12/2020 – 4/13/2020
Happy Easter from 3Fifteen! Enjoy 15% off Store wide!
All Products
GPI - Sherbnado
from Green Peak Innovation
15.79%
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
$240½ ounce
$4501 ounce
Mary's Medicinals - Original Glue #4 1G Cart
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
GPI - Yem OG
from Green Peak Innovation
20.92%
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
$240½ ounce
$4501 ounce
GPI - Gelato #33
from Green Peak Innovation
18.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
$240½ ounce
$4501 ounce
GPI - 9Lb Hammer
from Green Peak Innovation
11.15%
THC
0%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
$240½ ounce
$4501 ounce
Strawberry Guava #3
from High Life Farms
14.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3751 ounce
Sherb Breath
from RedBud Roots
16.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Granola Funk
from RedBud Roots
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3751 ounce
Headmaster Kush
from RedBud Roots
23.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
$240½ ounce
$4501 ounce
Cherry Star
from RedBud Roots
14.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
GPI- Ice Cream Cake #5
from Unknown Brand
20.66%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3751 ounce
GPI- Rozay #3
from Green Peak Innovation
12.41%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
GPI- Rozay #1
from Green Peak Innovation
13.22%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3751 ounce
GPI- Punch Breath
from Green Peak Innovation
16.26%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3751 ounce
GPI- Sundae Driver
from Green Peak Innovation
15.45%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3751 ounce
Alvarez- Goji OG
from Green Peak Innovation
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Goji OG
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
$240½ ounce
$4501 ounce
Alvarez- Pearl Scout Cookies (LIGHTLY SEEDED)
from Unknown Brand
16.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Pearl Scout Cookies
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
$240½ ounce
$4501 ounce
Alvarez- Pound Cake
from Unknown Brand
14.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Alvarez- OG Chem
from Unknown Brand
16.7%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Chem
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
$240½ ounce
$4501 ounce
Cannalicious -.5G Live Resin Wax - Chem Cookies
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Cannalicious -.5G Live Resin Wax - NYC Express
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Cannalicious -.5G Live Resin Wax - GMO Cookies
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Cannalicious -.5G Live Resin Wax - Holy GMO
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Cannalicious -.5G Live Resin Wax - Nightmare OG
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Cannalicious -.5G Live Resin Wax - Garlic Chem
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Cannalicious -.5G Live Resin Wax - Purple Diesel
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Cannalicious -.5G Cured Resin Wax - Pink Cookies
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Cannalicious -.5G Live Resin Wax - Kush Cake
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Cannalicious -.5G Cured Resin Wax - Wedding Cake
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Cannalicious -.5G Live Resin Wax - Chem 91
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
High Life Farms wax - 1g Durban Poison Budder
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
High Life Farms wax - 1g Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) Sugar
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
High Life Farms wax - 1g Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) X Durban Poison Budder
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
High Life Farms wax - 1g Tangie Power X Durban Poison Sugar
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
High Life Farms wax - 1g Junior Mints Sugar
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
High Life Farms wax - 1g Garden Mix Sugar
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
High Life Farms wax - 1g Junior Mints Budder
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
High Life Farms wax - 1g Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) Budder
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
North Extracts 1G Crumble - Sundae Driver
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
North Extracts 1G Budder - Ghost OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
