tillymonstar on July 13, 2019

Called first to get into on this place and spoke to a lovely person who said you can sit down and get a consult when you come in. Ok cool, that sounds great! Well, I went in and guess what? That process is not how it worked at all. The employees didn't want to talk to me for more than one minute. They directed me to the booth with information on products as more of a self serve thing, which I was not interested in wasting my time with. They weren't that busy, there was no line and only 2 employees working but they seemed rushed so I just ordered the item I've been researching and got the heck out. The receptionist before getting in was great and told me I get a discount for being a first timer. It was only $2 but I'll take it! I didn't get a consult and wasn't about to wait around for employees who seemed to basically ignore you until you were ready to pay, which was cash only. Oh perfect now I get to pay a $3 surcharge at a shady looking ATM? Don't think I'll be returning or will order online and pickup. It was an unenjoyable experience.