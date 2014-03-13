Harvest season celebration for everyone! Get down here and grab some deals! 5% off even already sale priced items! Literally EVERYTHING is discounted, for the ENTIRE MONTH OF NOVEMBER!
Tax included. Regular priced items. Daily purchase limits apply per OLCC. Prices starting at $10 and up. Many other brands available as well
Farms all across Oregon are in full harvest mode! Greenhouse, light-dep, indoor and outdoor. Whether you prefer indica, sativa, hybrids or CBD rich strains, we have them all! Oregon cannabis farmers work every year to out-do the year before. New crosses and superior genetics have definitely created some killer flower this year! Come down and let us show you some of the best Oregon has to offer...
tons of flavors... come and see!
Dispense accurate servings of this awesome refined cannabis oil (RCO). So many uses! Works great as a vape pen refill! Make edibles, dab it, use your imagination! 4 Strains to choose from!
- Ultimate Salve - was $50 ... now $29.99! - Ultimate Oil - was $30 ... now $19.99! - Bliss massage Oil was $40 ... now $25! - Cooling Oil was $30 ... now $19.99! - CBD Synergy was $50 ... now $29.99!