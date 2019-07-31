Follow
AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
(207) 576-2114
51 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 17
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$205
Deals
*Tuesday and Thursday Happy Hour at AAA*
Valid 1/31/2019 – 12/27/2019
Come in To AAA On Tuesday and Thursday for our happy hour special 3 pm to 6 pm. Please call or stop in for more info. WHILE SUPPLIES LAST! GET HERE EARLY!
Only available Tuesdays and Thursdays 3 pm to 6 pm at discounted price.
*Tuesday and Thursday Happy Hour at AAA*
Valid 1/31/2019 – 12/27/2019
Come in To AAA On Tuesday and Thursday for our happy hour special 3 pm to 6 pm. Please call or stop in for more info. WHILE SUPPLIES LAST! GET HERE EARLY!
Only available Tuesdays and Thursdays 3 pm to 6 pm at discounted price.
All Products
Blue Dream
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
16.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Elvis
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
19.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Elvis
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue #4
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
28.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Tangie
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
23.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies and Cream
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
25.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ambulance
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
24.6%
THC
0%
CBD
ambulance
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Headband
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
23.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Walker Kush
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
19.9%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Qantum Kush
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
21.6%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Holy Grail
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
24.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Holy Grail Kush
Strain
Strawberry Cough
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
29.8%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kosher Kush
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
30.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Star Killer
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
25.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Star Killer
Strain
Jedi Kush
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
24.47%
THC
0%
CBD
Jedi Kush
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
24k Gold
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
24%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Meringue
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
23.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Distillate Syringe 1ml
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
94%
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
250mg CBD wax
from Green Roads
___
THC
25%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
25mg CBD Crumble
from Green Roads
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Full Spectrum Syringes (RSO) 1 gram
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
75%
THC
6%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Distillate pucks .5g
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
94%
THC
___
CBD
$25½ g
In-store only
Rosin
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
3000 mg CBD tincture 1oz 100 mg/ml
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
___
THC
3000mg
CBD
$175each
In-store only
20mg CBD Capsules
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
___
THC
200mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
100mg CBD Candy Bar
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
___
THC
100mg
CBD
$9.99each
In-store only
Canna- Z Night Time Sleep Aid
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
250mg
THC
___
CBD
$29.5each
In-store only
1200 mg THC Tincture 2oz
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
1200mg
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
600 mg CBD Tincture 20 mg/ml
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
___
THC
600mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
CBD/THC 2:1 Tincture 600mg 1oz
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
200mg
THC
400mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
3000 mg THC Tincture 1oz 100 mg/ml
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
3000mg
THC
___
CBD
$175each
In-store only
100mg THC Candy Bars
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
4 Pack Hard Candy
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
100 mg CBD lollipop
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
___
THC
100%
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Pain Relief Capsules
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$15.99each
In-store only
600 mg THC Tincture 20 mg/ml
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
600mg
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Pet Rx Dog Treats 20 mg package
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
___
THC
20%
CBD
$9.99each
In-store only
Pet Rx CBD 2oz 500mg
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
___
THC
500mg
CBD
$34.99each
In-store only
1200 mg CBD Tincture 2oz
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
___
THC
1200mg
CBD
$80each
In-store only
Wicked Maine Tea
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
50mg
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
THC Gummies
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$14pack of 20
In-store only
12