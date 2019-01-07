Follow
AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
(207) 576-2114
*Tuesday and Thursday Happy Hour at AAA*
Valid 1/31/2019 – 12/27/2019
Come in To AAA On Tuesday and Thursday for our happy hour special 3 pm to 6 pm. Please call or stop in for more info. WHILE SUPPLIES LAST! GET HERE EARLY!
Only available Tuesdays and Thursdays 3 pm to 6 pm at discounted price.
Out of state medical patients welcome
Valid 7/1/2019 – 1/2/2021
We are now able to provide medical cannabis to out of state patients with proper medical recommendation from your doctor and current photo ID.
Must have current photo ID Along with current medical recommendation from your health care provider. **2.5 ounces may be purchased every 15 days**