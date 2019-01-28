Tmacthetruth
The flower here is TOP NOTCH. Look nowhere else! Everything is tested frequently and the staff is chill and knowledgeable! Highly recommend!
A great experience! Effective product, helpful advice in a comfortable setting. I’ll be back.
Very nice and Knowledgeable staff. Awesome flower and products Great specials for new patients and monthly specials
Great place and friendly atmosphere! LOVED the new Raspberry Iced Tea! Staff answered any questions and they had quite the variety
Great quality, prices and selection with a very knowledgeble staff. Top notch bud, distillate, edibles and much more! Check em out!
The shop staff were polite, accommodating, and knowledgeable. The products are of exceptional quality. The raspberry Ice Tea was great, and had no bitter after taste. Or unexpected side affects, though I would have liked a higher dose of medication it was easy to medicate
Great options for flower and cartridges, prices are great on ounces! Very friendly staff with great knowledge of their products. Have to give these guys a try if you are in the area. I've now tried their sour tangie, kosher kush and glue. All three different in there own way but all pack a serious punch!
Thank you for choosing AAA for medical needs! We appreciate your positive feed back! We are glad you have enjoyed the strains you have tried and hope to see you again to try another variety we offer!