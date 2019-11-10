Donate today! Now through November 30th bring in 3 nonperishable food items, spend $30 and get a penny preroll with your purchase.
Earn one point for every $1 spent: Customers will accumulate points with every purchase and those can be redeemed for special offers in store! Your points never go away & you can use them as you please.
Acres is happy to offer EVERYDAY a $60 half ounce. Strains and THC levels may vary: see your bud tender for details.
Acres offers 20% off to locals with valid proof residency.
Acres Cannabis offers our US veterans 15% off purchases! Thank you for your service.
Join us in The Underground open weekly on Friday & Saturday from 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM. Check out the first and only cannabis farmers market, an experience you will not want to miss out on.