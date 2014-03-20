Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
It’s right up there street Nd they get you in and out.!
88keyselaine
on November 16, 2019
Amazing service and great deals! Loved everything about it!
Lululexi64
on November 15, 2019
Theres always chill vibes and good prices.
SergyTrunov
on November 14, 2019
By far my favorite place in Colorado. Really good strains that are switched around weekly. Awesome staff that take good care of your needs. Always walk out with a smile 😁 Thanks for everything Altitude.
Enkredible100
on November 13, 2019
Brian helped me and the flower here is awesome!
DuaneTheCanMan
on November 11, 2019
I go to The Dispensary almost every time I run out and it's the only dispensary that I go to their the best in the in Denver
CrnlForbin420
on November 11, 2019
Been my go to dispensary for a few years now. Consistent product, good prices, and friendly staff.
Osomobby
on November 11, 2019
I like how fast they get you in and out they always have good attitudes and are not rude