Need to trim the bush/tree in the front, is hard to see the sign. I passed it the first time, had to loop back to find it. Atmosphere and Andrew were chill 👍🏻 but the flower was missing the skunk for the price!!

Dispensary said:

Hey brewski720, thank you for letting us know about the issue seeing the sign, we'll see what we can do about that. We'll be sure to pass along your kind words to Andrew. We do offer a wide variety of strains with different qualities at different prices. We hope you decide to come back and check out some of our other strains. Have a great day, and come back to see us again soon!