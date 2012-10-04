RuffGlass710
awesome
Glad to hear it RuffGlass710! Thanks for the great review! Have a good day, and we'll see you again next time!
Need to trim the bush/tree in the front, is hard to see the sign. I passed it the first time, had to loop back to find it. Atmosphere and Andrew were chill 👍🏻 but the flower was missing the skunk for the price!!
Hey brewski720, thank you for letting us know about the issue seeing the sign, we'll see what we can do about that. We'll be sure to pass along your kind words to Andrew. We do offer a wide variety of strains with different qualities at different prices. We hope you decide to come back and check out some of our other strains. Have a great day, and come back to see us again soon!
It’s great. First time there and won’t be going to anybody else.
Thank you for leaving us this awesome review! We are so glad to hear that you enjoyed your first experience at our store! Have a great day, and we'll see you again next time!
Great place, friendly staff and very helpful for being my first time in as a recreational out of towner. Will be back to this location for sure!
Thanks for stopping in! We are so glad to hear that you chose Nature's Herbs for your first purchase! We hope you enjoy your time in Colorado, and we'll see you again the next time you stop by! Have a great day!
Dude! its like your best friend owned a dispensary. Love the vibe and quality of bud I got! Totes going back.
Thank you so much for leaving us this awesome review, echoartist! We are so glad to hear that you enjoyed the bud that you picked up, hopefully you also signed up for our VIP Member Benefits while you were in! We hope you have a great day, and we'll see you again next time!
Best location
Friendly Staff
Been multiple times no complaints thus far. Great deals
store was clean, greeted with a smile. seemed confusing what door to use . Bud of The day was crap. seemed like it wasn't ready to be smoked and larffy and no real smell to it. jars weren't fully stocked. I will only go back because there service and hopes the bud gets better in time.
great location great prices