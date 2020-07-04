Apothecary Farms - Colorado Springs
About this dispensary
Apothecary Farms - Colorado Springs
Apothecary Farms is a State of the Art Concentrate Driven Dispensary Located in Colorado Springs, Featuring our in House Concentrates by Apothecary Extracts! We Focus on Providing Connoisseur Quality Concentrates to the Patients of Colorado at an Affordable Price! We Strive to Offer the Best Edibles from the Top Companies at Unmatched Prices! Our Very Knowledgeable Staff is Always Willing to Help with Recommendations and Can Easily Explain the Inner Workings of All the Products on the Shelves! Our Members will receive Half Ounces of Ambrosia at $350 and Full Ounces at $700 everyday of the week! Once every month our Members will receive one gram of ambrosia for a penny! We offer 2 Daily Deal strains every day at just $25 for EVERYONE! Stop into Apothecary Farms Co Springs and see exactly what sets us apart from the rest!