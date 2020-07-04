I went in yesterday 5/16/2020 and I have never been mistreated as a customer in my life. I am a long time medical patient and when I went in I waited for a long time before I could go inside. When I went inside the bud tender was rude and when I asked why I am paying 250 dollars more for an oz of sub par product the bud tender was rude asked me where then told me to go down to a recreational shop. I am a veteran and 1 of us has a purple heart. We were all disgusted at the unprofessional atmosphere. The product that looks like it was left outside in the sun and the rude customer service sent several of us into anxiety from ptsd. I will not ever return to this location. A waste of time and bad business.