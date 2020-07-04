7 Reviews of Apothecary Farms - Colorado Springs
M........9
July 4, 2020
This place was awesome! great product and and chill budtender give Carson a Raise!
A........1
May 18, 2020
I went in yesterday 5/16/2020 and I have never been mistreated as a customer in my life. I am a long time medical patient and when I went in I waited for a long time before I could go inside. When I went inside the bud tender was rude and when I asked why I am paying 250 dollars more for an oz of sub par product the bud tender was rude asked me where then told me to go down to a recreational shop. I am a veteran and 1 of us has a purple heart. We were all disgusted at the unprofessional atmosphere. The product that looks like it was left outside in the sun and the rude customer service sent several of us into anxiety from ptsd. I will not ever return to this location. A waste of time and bad business.
c........0
March 25, 2018
Friendly and knowledgeable staff. The deals are fantastic and the Once a month sale is effin amazing!
J........4
October 5, 2017
I have never been to Apothecary Farms as we are new to the area. I did meet a couple guys yesterday but did not get their name at A Wellness, they were very nice, can’t wait to meet the bud tenders! I do use Apothecary Farms brand almost every single time I shop anywhere else!
P........z
September 13, 2017
The absolute best deals on wax and shatter around, every day! Been a member since they opened, love their staff and their products! Also checkout ambrosiadays events - won’t regret stopping by the diamond mines!!
s........s
July 9, 2017
Straight from the source at its freshest!
c........9
May 24, 2017
amazing people!!! their terps are out of control! The live is absolutely the best in the industry....hands down.