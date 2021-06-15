Ascend - Boston A new cannabis retail experience is now open in Boston. We are excited to bring a seamless cannabis buying experience to your community. We offer a wide selection of high-quality cannabis products, a digital ordering experience, and knowledgeable budtenders in a safe environment to help you with all your cannabis needs. Ascend features a wide selection of the highest quality flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles and topicals including its exclusive Ozone line of products. Sign up for our SMS program to receive news and updates. Directions There is limited street parking, but there are many pay parking lots and garages in the neighborhood, including a lot across the street from our dispensary. Also, we encourage customers to use public transportation as we are located across the street from North Station. Payment Methods Cash and Debit cards accepted, ATM located on site. Please follow all state laws associated with the sale, consumption and distribution of cannabis. It is illegal to drive under the influence of cannabis. Public consumption of cannabis is prohibited. Prohibition against public consumption in and around Ascend stores will be strictly enforced. A consumer may possess up to an ounce of cannabis on their person, not more than 5 grams of which may be in the form of concentrate.