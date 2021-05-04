Ascend sold me expired product after an unpleasant and invasive experience in-store (the cashier told another employee I was buying an intimate product). I came back the next day because the return policy was extremely limited and I wanted to either exchange the product for something in date or get my money back. I waited in line for 25 minutes before the manager walked out and gave me an email to contact, then sent me home. My first email got no response, the response to the second offered me a small discount on non-THC/CBD items. They have no customer service and will stick you with product that is days or weeks past date, which was illegal to sell at all. Their return policy is extremely restrictive, only "defective" product is accepted, but even my issue did not warrant any action. Will never go again, please steer clear of this place. My privacy was breached and I was ripped off. Contact the CCC anytime you are sold product that is not within date, as it is technically untested and very much illegal to sell.