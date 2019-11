dabbing.f.o. on May 14, 2019

Recently tried this place because I live 5 minutes away. Their in house concentrates are super clean, great smelling, and they taste amazing. I never have a problem withthe service and if there's a wait they are honest about how long the wait is. Even when they're extremely busy, I never feel rushed. I have nothing but good things to say for Medical and Rec! maybe one day I'll get around to trying the flower!