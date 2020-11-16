'First' does not always mean 'best'. This is definitely the case for Greenleaf Compassion Center. They were the first dispensary to open up in NJ and still not me of only a handful in the densely populated areas of Northern NJ. This dispensary is only surviving because they were the first in business and have low levels of competition in the immediate area. The bud selection/product variety is abysmal. Hardly any strains in regular rotation and the medicinal percentages are always extremely low. Interior and exterior of the store are gross. some staff may be knowledgeable but that shouldn't be something exemplary at a medical facility/distributor. Do yourself a huge favor and drive 20 minutes East to Harmony in Secaucus, NJ or 20 minutes North to Rise in Paterson, NJ. Both of those facilities blow Greenleaf Compassion Center out of the water.