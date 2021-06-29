Find cannabis dispensaries in Montclair, NJ
Frequently Asked Questions
In Montclaire, NJ, it is legal to buy recreational weed. Only a licensed dispensary can sell weed.
- In Montclair, adults age 21 or older with a valid identification card can legally buy marijuana.
- The only place to legally smoke or consume cannabis in Montclair, NJ is in a private residence.
- In New Jersey, medical marijuana patients can purchase up to three ounces per month. Patients with a terminal illness do not have limits on how much weed they can purchase.
- The only place to buy cannabis legally in Montclair, NJ are medical and recreational dispensaries.
Yes, adults 21 and over with a valid ID can purchase weed at a recreational dispensary. Out-of-state medical marijuana card holders can buy pot in Montclair, NJ, but their card is only valid for six months in the eyes of the state of New Jersey.
- Yes, people visiting from out of the country can purchase pot in Montclair as long as they provide a valid form of identification such as a driver's license or passport.
- You can possess up to 6 ounces of cannabis in Montclair.
- You can buy weed in Montclaire by visiting a licensed medical marijuana dispensary.
- To get a medical marijuana card in NJ, you’ll need to make an appointment with a doctor who is registered with the New Jersey medical marijuana program. Once you’ve discussed cannabis as a treatment option with your doctor, he or she will give you a special reference number provided by NJ Health. You’ll use this number to register on the NJ Health website for your medical marijuana card. There is a fee of $100 for a card.
- In New Jersey, recreational consumers can buy up to one ounce of cannabis at a time, but they can possess up to six ounces. Medical patients may buy up to 3 ounces of cannabis at a time, and patients who are terminally ill have no limits on the amount they can purchase.
The most popular dispensary in Montclair, NJ is Ascend.
- There are 5 dispensaries near Montclair, NJ