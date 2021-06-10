Shop by category
About this dispensary
Ascend - Fairview Heights
Ascend Fairview Heights is our newest location serving adult-use and recreational consumers. This site boasts a state-of-the-art retail space, a wide range of high-quality products, and the most knowledgeable budtenders to help provide you with the most convenient and consistent cannabis shopping experience around! You can visit us at 114 Commerce Ln, Fairview Heights, IL 62208 (I-64 off Exit 12 in the old Babies 'R' Us building situated between Goodwill and Planet Fitness) or place your pre-order online today!