My first and my second visit to this place was amazing! From entry to exit it was smooth. Different bud tender each time but both were super helpful and friendly, never felt rushed and loved what I picked both times. Cakemints is amazing if you have adhd or just in general are a bit squirrelly 😅 🙌. This is how I imagined a dispensary to be in my mind, and I can’t give them enough credit for achieving and surpassing my expectations.