Ascend Midway (formerly Midway Dispensary) is a medical and adult-use dispensary conveniently serving all of Chicagoland from our location just three blocks north of Midway Airport. We are located 5650 S Archer Ave in Chicago, IL. We offer a wide selection of high-quality cannabis products, a digital ordering experience, and knowledgeable budtenders in a safe environment to help you with all your cannabis needs. Ascend by Midway features a wide selection of the highest quality flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles and topicals including its exclusive Ozone line of products. Sign up for our SMS program to receive news about new products and promotions. Payments accepted: Cash, Canpay, Debit or ATMs on site Serving Archer Heights, West Lawn, Brighton Park, Clearing, Gage Park, West Elson, Cicero, Berwyn, Stickney, Forest View, McKinley Park, Little Village, Back of the Yards, Chicago Lawn, Burbank, Bridgeview, Bedford Park and travelers coming to/from Midway International Airport. Visit Midway Dispensary's website to find out how to become a qualified patient and/or designated caregiver. What you need to enter Ascend Midway: Please wear a mask (Recreational) Valid state issued ID 21+ (Medical) IL Cannabis card & valid state issued ID. Discounts Available to Medical and Recreational Customers with a valid 21+ ID: *For cannabis products only, cannot combine discounts* 15% Off Your First Visit Save 20% on Ozone Flower, Vaporizers and Edibles Save 10% on Ozone Prerolls and Chillums Save 10% on Ozone Reserve Live Resin Oil Cartridges 10% Veteran Discount (with identification) 10% Senior Discounts 65+ (with identification) Sign up for our SMS program to receive news about new products and promotions!