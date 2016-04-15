I have been going to this dispensary since I got my medical cannabis license December 🥶of last year. I knew nothing🤔 of the process and was almost played by Innovative ExpressCare....😡. When I walked up to the door, the security guard who was also from Florida 😁🥵, was extremely polite and efficient. When I walked in, I was quickly helped by a very informative lady that walked me and my caregiver through the entire process and before I knew it, I had my initial paperwork online that I was able to print out to show with my ID from that point on. I suffer from severe anxiety Bipolar, CPTSD among other things...🙃 but when I go there, I feel like one of the crew. From getting properly ID'd😜😇 to walking up the the front desk where I'm greeted by name now😀👋🏽👊🏽 to the AMAZING 👏🏽🙌😀👌🏾Budtenders that are so knowledgeable that you can tell them what symptoms you are suffering from or the kind of buzz you're seeking and they can pair you with an indica or sativa like a fine wine 🍷with a meal💨💯😋. I was extremely impressed with the new company change👏🏽👌🏾🥳. And DON'T get me started with their weekly specials, completely insane ever changing selection, or the love they show to the disabled community as well as everyone that comes in.👏👏🏻👏🏼👏🏽👏🏽👏🏾. I can never tell the newbies from the regulars🤣🤣🤣 because they treat everyone like their homies❤❤❤.There are a lot of dispensaries in the area, but I have got to give Midway their props. They are the most chill, friendly knowledgeable place that I have ever been to. And that's a lot coming from this Bipolar anxious CPTSD chick that hardly EVER goes into places alone. Thanks 😊🙏🏾 Midway. You have a forever ❤💙💛customer.