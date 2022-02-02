Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
Ascend River North
Recreational sales only — for medical, please visit our Logan Square location. Prices do not include tax. Ascend River North is an adult-use dispensary in Chicago, IL. We are excited to bring a seamless cannabis buying experience to your community. We offer a wide selection of high-quality cannabis products, a digital ordering experience, and knowledgeable budtenders in a safe environment to help you with all your cannabis needs. Ascend features a wide selection of the highest quality flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles and topicals including its exclusive Ozone line of products. Sign up for our SMS program to receive news about new products and promotions. Driving Directions: Take Interstate 90/94 – 50B for Ohio St. Exit. Public transportation: Take CTA Brown Line – Chicago Stop 65 Grand Bus – Exit Grand & Franklin / 156 LaSalle Bus – Exit LaSalle & Grand / 125 Water Tower Express – Exit Orleans & Grand. Parking: Free on-site parking available in our onsite parking lot, with easy meter street parking if the lot is full. Payment Methods: Cash and Debit cards accepted. ATM located on site. Discounts Available to Recreational Customers with a valid 21+ ID: *For cannabis products only, cannot combine discounts* 15% Off Your First Visit Save 20% on Ozone Flower, Vaporizers and Edibles Save 10% on Ozone Prerolls and Chillums Save 10% on Ozone Reserve Live Resin Oil Cartridges 10% Veteran Discount (with identification) 10% Senior Discounts 65+ (with identification) 10% Patient Discount (with medical cannabis card ; adult use taxes apply) Sign up for our SMS program to receive news about new products and promotions!
Leafly member since 2020
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
Photos of Ascend River North
Deals at Ascend River North
New customers save 15% on total purchase (before tax).
Discount cannot be combined. 21+
Updates
Fri 2/4 Kiva Pop-up at Ascend River North $25 Kiva Bites and Gummies Meet the Kiva Team 3pm – 5pm Sat 2/5 Spend $100, Add a Select 1G Flower for $5 Sun 2/6 25% Off All Ozone Products
Mon 1/31 Spend $100, Add a Select Concentrate for $15 Tues 2/1 - Tues 2/8 Buy a Full-Priced AiroPro Cartridge, Get the Second 50% Off Wed 2/2 Spend $100, Add a Select Preroll for $5 Fri 2/4 Spend $100, Add a Select Oil Cartridge for $
Mon Jan 1/24 - Sun 1/30 Buy Any 2 AiroPro Cartridges, Get a Carrying Case Wed 1/26 Spend $100, Add a Select Oil Pen for $8 Fri 1/28 Spend $100, Add a Select 1G Flower OR Preroll for $5 Sun 1/30 25% Off All Ozone Products