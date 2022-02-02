Well for starters I have hated how behind Chicago is with the rest of the US when it comes to Rec use. So I finally decided to try this place out since they have deals, which I’m use to when I go to other legal states. I was just looking to see how it was so when I got Leafly and looked at they deals for 10% off a penny preroll came up. I was like cool. Looked for any fine print and there was none posted on Leafly but I was sure I had to make a purchase of course. So I selected a pre roll and the penny two set pre roll. When I got to the dispensary. The lady pulled up my order. Then she tells me the penny pre rolls are if you spend 100.00. I said ok well it definitely doesn’t say that on Leafly which is where I placed my order. So I just canceled my order. I can’t shop somewhere where they make a typo and don’t have the customer service to back it up. Ill stick to the streets of CHICAGO for my good medical!