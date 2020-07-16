Pre-ordered online & waited for updates. The app said it was processing but never got to “ your order is ready.” The security guard let us in after 20 minutes & we went through the check in process & got our order. This was in the afternoon. At 9:12 in the evening I got a text that my order was ready for pick up. 🤷🏻♀️
Well for starters I have hated how behind Chicago is with the rest of the US when it comes to Rec use. So I finally decided to try this place out since they have deals, which I’m use to when I go to other legal states. I was just looking to see how it was so when I got Leafly and looked at they deals for 10% off a penny preroll came up. I was like cool. Looked for any fine print and there was none posted on Leafly but I was sure I had to make a purchase of course. So I selected a pre roll and the penny two set pre roll. When I got to the dispensary. The lady pulled up my order. Then she tells me the penny pre rolls are if you spend 100.00. I said ok well it definitely doesn’t say that on Leafly which is where I placed my order. So I just canceled my order. I can’t shop somewhere where they make a typo and don’t have the customer service to back it up. Ill stick to the streets of CHICAGO for my good medical!
Fantastic downtown Chicago location with helpful staff and good products. The experience inside is all via tablets so I recommend ordering ahead on Leafly so you can skip the line and pick up your products with ease.
Called first to see if they’d take walkins. Polite and helpful. Easy parking in their lot next door. Todd walked us through on our first visit. He was knowledgable and helpful. Simple, easy process, nice facility, kind, helpful, professional staff. Reviews were why we chose Moca. Good choice!
Sometimes the wait outside can be tiresome, especially in the typically sub-par weather that is winter in Chicago and the onerous taxes, of which Moca has no control over either, its a wonderful spot to satisfy all one's cannabis needs.