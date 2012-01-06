Promotions

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

2 Ounces for $200 - Any Strain, Any Time Valid now Patients and members are invited to mix and match strains from any of our premium organically grown cannabis for their 2 ounces for $200 deal. It's any strain, any time! Patients and members with a standard plant count may only purchase this deal in a single sale. No other items may be sold with this deal in the same purchase, a second sale must be rung for additional items.

Fat-Sack Friday! Valid now Give a little and get a little! Get EXTRA cannabis of any strain you choose for a PENNY! Buy an ounce, get a quarter for $0.01. Buy a half, get an eighth for $0.01. Buy a quarter, get a sixteenth for $0.01. Deal only applies when the above quantities are purchased. Smaller quantites do not get penny samples.

Shatterday Saturday Valid now Patients recieve 30% off any concentrates in the shop. Members recieve an additional 10% off on top of their already 20% off member discount on any concentrates in the shop. * NOT LIMITED TO SHATTER Deal is applied to ALL concentrates in the shop but does not include cartridges, disposable pens, or batteries/paraphenelia relating to the use of concentrates/extracts.