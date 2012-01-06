Promotions
Patients and members are invited to mix and match strains from any of our premium organically grown cannabis for their 2 ounces for $200 deal. It's any strain, any time!
Patients and members with a standard plant count may only purchase this deal in a single sale. No other items may be sold with this deal in the same purchase, a second sale must be rung for additional items.
Give a little and get a little! Get EXTRA cannabis of any strain you choose for a PENNY! Buy an ounce, get a quarter for $0.01. Buy a half, get an eighth for $0.01. Buy a quarter, get a sixteenth for $0.01.
Deal only applies when the above quantities are purchased. Smaller quantites do not get penny samples.
Patients recieve 30% off any concentrates in the shop. Members recieve an additional 10% off on top of their already 20% off member discount on any concentrates in the shop. * NOT LIMITED TO SHATTER
Deal is applied to ALL concentrates in the shop but does not include cartridges, disposable pens, or batteries/paraphenelia relating to the use of concentrates/extracts.
Mention that you found this deal on leafly, and get a half price joint!
Limit one per patient.
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.