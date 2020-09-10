Shop by category
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Accessories
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Bazonzoes - Lansing
Bazonzoes was originally formed in 2010. Our first store was located in Walled Lake, MI. Through various twists and turns we are now opening up the Bazonzoes headquarters in Lansing, MI and will be opening two more locations in Walled Lake and Lansing. Check back here for more details about our other locations as they become available.