daveidduha on October 14, 2019

Great staff, very helpful. However, I tried going there with just enough money to split half cash/half card. Turns out they charge an extra $3.50 for splitting the prices, and they have to round the purchase up. (The $29 I was going to pay cash was rounded up to $30, and then charged an additional $3.50) So I went there for nothing since they wanted an extra $4.50 out of me that i didn't have. I've been to Berkshire Roots 3 times so far. The first time i bought the Orange Chemeleon. It was fire. The second and third times i bought other, weaker strains in 8ths to try. I could tell they were medical grade weed, but not much better than street prices. In conclusion, I believe the only way these guys are even worth it, is to get a medical marijuana license and buy the tax-free, stronger weed. I can say that since i started smoking store grown weed, my tastes have shifted and i do not appreciate street weed any more.