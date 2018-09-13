MindyStClaire
Roots is the best in the county, especially if you’re a patient. I do wish there was more selection or stronger Indica flower, or that some strains are kept in stock more regularly.
Was not that for from me in NY.. Great staff and prices.. Not alot of selections and no grams just in case you want to try.. But because the price is low & your not getting that tropical smoke so to me its a spot to go if yours funds aint all that good but you want so good smoke... But if you got the extra funds them shop around a little more..
Great staff, very helpful. However, I tried going there with just enough money to split half cash/half card. Turns out they charge an extra $3.50 for splitting the prices, and they have to round the purchase up. (The $29 I was going to pay cash was rounded up to $30, and then charged an additional $3.50) So I went there for nothing since they wanted an extra $4.50 out of me that i didn't have. I've been to Berkshire Roots 3 times so far. The first time i bought the Orange Chemeleon. It was fire. The second and third times i bought other, weaker strains in 8ths to try. I could tell they were medical grade weed, but not much better than street prices. In conclusion, I believe the only way these guys are even worth it, is to get a medical marijuana license and buy the tax-free, stronger weed. I can say that since i started smoking store grown weed, my tastes have shifted and i do not appreciate street weed any more.
Best place in the berkshires to get medical bud
Medical prices increased and when I inquired about it I was told "Untill someone else is doing this we will keep rising our prices as long as people are still buying" this is just MiniMe BigPharma
Excellent quality and variety of product at competive prices. Knowledgable, helpful, and pleasant staff. Parking on site. Safe and secure location. I drive twice the distance as my closest adult use dispensary for all the above reasons.
Pros: Fast to get in on a Sunday. Nice interior. Pleasant and friendly budtender. Prices a little better than others in the vicinity. Cons: Small selection (granted, I’m used to Colorado so I had to manage my expectations) 1/8 smallest purchase size (I like to be able to buy by the gram to try out new product) Everything is prepackaged. (I prefer to have product weighed in front of me and see and smell what I’m buying) I would return to this dispensary.
nice inside. disappointed to find both my eighths weighed out differently. one was .25 grams short... considering what I paid, that's pretty unacceptable.
Basically street quality weed for twice the price. Check in needs to be improved especially on one of the employees attitude, you can’t be annoyed that people are upset at getting cut by every pre order and med patient, when you only have one guy working the counter.
Incredibly well-educated staff. Very compassionate, friendly and always wiling to provide all the time a patient needs to understand different products. The atmosphere is very warm and inviting and the interior design is like walking into an art gallery.Their products are extremely high quality. Highly recommend!