Our goal at Bernie's Universal Dispensaries is to strive for the highest-grade products, customer service, and an all around knowledgeable experience to this new and exciting industry. Serving both Recreational and Medical customers, we buy and grow locally, having 85% of our own representation of premium flower product. Our owners, operators, growers have over 35 years of collective knowledge and our staff thrives to be well-educated in all areas of the industry. It's our utmost desire to educate and reeducate ourselves and others in this fast-growing industry of marijuana. We offer a wide selection of flower, extracts, edibles, medibles, tinctures and topicals. We are located in South Beach on the west side of the 101 hwy, just south of the South Beach Market, right before the beautiful The Edge Art Gallery glass blowing studio. We also have a wide selection of joints, glass pipes, bongs, papers, grinders, etc. for all of your smoking needs. We are handicap accessible, have ample parking, we serve 21+, are cash only, but not to worry, there are several ATM's within walking distance. We offer veterans discounts, and member pricing. Come in and ask us about our specials!