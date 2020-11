These guys are the best, I've been a customer since they first opened. I've been to all the Newport dispensaries and Bernie's is without a doubt, the best store in town. Everyone who works there are always willing to answer any questions their customers have and are always keep an upbeat, positive vibe going. Professionally friendly employees and dank buds have made this small dispensary my favorite, and their South Beach location makes them extremely convenient. 5/5 rating across the board!