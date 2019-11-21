Follow
BIOME
207-320-8248
32 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 13
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$230
Deals
10% Veterans Discount
All veterans receive 10% off purchases.
10% Veterans Discount
All veterans receive 10% off purchases.
All Products
Lava Cake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Cake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Animal Cookies
from Northwoods Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
I-95 Chem
from Northwoods Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
I-95 Chem
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Marshmallow OG
from Northwoods Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Marshmallow OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Slurricane
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Slurricane
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
1st Class Funk
from Northwoods Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
1st Class Funk
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Motorbreath #15
from Northwoods Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Motorbreath #15
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pre-rolled Joints: Varying Strains
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$7per/joint
In-store only
Huckleberry Diesel Shatter
from Biome
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Huckleberry Diesel
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Sunset Mints Shatter
from Biome
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset Mints
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Early Glue Shatter
from Biome
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Early Glue RBx1
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Black Cherry Punch Sugar Paste
from BIOME
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Cherry Punch
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
WiFi Sauce and Diamonds
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White Fire OG
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Strawberry Apricot Sauce and Diamonds
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
GMO Cookies Diamonds
from Northwoods Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
.5 Gram Distillate Cartridges: Multiple Strains
from Blue Sky Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35Cartridge
In-store only
.5 Gram Orange Creamsicle Live Sauce Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45Cartridge
In-store only
.5 Gram GMO Live Resin Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$45Cartridge
In-store only
ICE WATER HASH
from Unknown Brand
55%
THC
0%
CBD
hash
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Chai Sugar Cookie - 50mg
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Cookies and Cream Bar - 200mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Lemonade - 200mg
from MEDCo
200mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Lemonade - 100mg
from MEDCo
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Gummies - 100mg
from MEDCo
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Space Crispies Treat - 100mg
from MEDCo
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Wonka Chocolate Bars - 300mg
from Unknown Brand
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Hard Candies - 250mg
from Unknown Brand
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Cannabis Infused Topical Salve
from BIOME
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Lux Botanics 1000mg Full Spectrum Tincture
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$90each
In-store only
1000mg CBD Tincture
from Select Oil
___
THC
___
CBD
$75each
In-store only