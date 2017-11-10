JackHerer21
The girl who help me was awesome, not to mention stunningly beautiful. Great selection. I got Jack Herer like usual at new places as it's my favorite and it was BOMB 💣! I'll definitely come back again next time I'm in the area.
Definitely one of the best, quality products.
Great deals, knowledgeable staff. Even as another customer was being irate the staff handled the situation perfectly.
Hi Triton, Thank you for the awesome feedback! We're glad to know our staff has provided a consistent environment worthy of comment. We hope to see you again soon! -BJC Team
cool
Decided to give this place another chance and was well worth it. Much better product than last time.
Hi KageShinobi420, Thank you for giving BJC another try! We're glad to hear you enjoyed your product. Looking forward to your next visit, -BJC Team
I never stopped smiling when I was at blackjack collective, when I went in they were featuring CBD drink products and provided free samples, then inside I was greeted by extremely personable staff that not only gave me great recommendations for product, but also what to do on the strip since I had just landed. Also this place is worth a visit because they give you a bonafide top shelf preroll for your first visit! If you got time before check in I’d make this your first stop from the airport!
Hi GlassGodzilla, Glad to be of service! Thank you for checking out Blackjack Collective and leaving us a great review, we hope to see you again the next time you're in town! -BJC Team
I love coming here. Ashley and Hazel were so helpful. I always receive amazing service when I go.
We found a gem! Not only am I talking about the place itself but your budtenders as well! Great environment, service and the quality even better. They have the best prices I’ve seen out here! We came in a couple days ago not knowing where to start but we were immediately greeted with a smile by Hazel who was very knowledgeable and was able to answer all of our questions. It was our first time visiting so she gave us a little tour and made us feel very welcomed. Her smile is contagious! We will definitely be back and asking for her. This is the place to go!
Hi SundazeFundazee, Thank you for your excellent review of our shop! We appreciate you taking the time to leave us positive feedback. See you again soon! -BJC Team
Came in last week and was confused on what I wanted I was in need of something for pain and to relax my body. Your amazing budtender Tweedy was awesome he recommended Torkies Capsules CBD,and the wild gummies which was delicious. Tweedy is always the same Happy makes you feel good and important and apart of the family. This is why I keep coming back I enjoy the service from Tweedy Thank you for keeping me smiling.
Hi Ward694, Blackjack Collective strives to provide a beyond welcoming environment with a consistently upbeat atmosphere to match! Thank you for the awesome review of our budtender Tweedy. -BJC Team
One of my favorite places to shop! They have a great selection of growers and they are now in a great location on the Strip! Ask for Eddie on night shift, he's AWESOME! He is so friendly but also super knowledgable as well! Did I mention they have a great rewards program?
Hi PlantsNotPills, We aim to provide the juiciest selection, as well as to offer nothing but the utmost informed budtenders. Thank you for dropping in! -BJC Team