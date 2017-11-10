SundazeFundazee on June 2, 2019

We found a gem! Not only am I talking about the place itself but your budtenders as well! Great environment, service and the quality even better. They have the best prices I’ve seen out here! We came in a couple days ago not knowing where to start but we were immediately greeted with a smile by Hazel who was very knowledgeable and was able to answer all of our questions. It was our first time visiting so she gave us a little tour and made us feel very welcomed. Her smile is contagious! We will definitely be back and asking for her. This is the place to go!