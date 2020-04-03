228 products
Eighths starting at ONLY $25!!!
Valid 3/10/2020 – 1/2/2021
Bloom Room offers great eighths of flower for only $25. We rotate our $25 selection and blow out the options every Saturday and Sunday. Check out our menu to see which $25 Eighths we have right now!
*discounts cannot be combined
All Products
BIG APPLE
from MINNTZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$75⅛ ounce
$75⅛ ounce
STRAWBERRY SHORTBREAD
from Cookies
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65⅛ ounce
$65⅛ ounce
JET LYFE
from Cookies
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65⅛ ounce
$65⅛ ounce
PEANUT BUTTER MOCHI
from SYNERGY
0%
THC
0%
CBD
EdiPure Peanut Butter Bites
Strain
$75⅛ ounce
$75⅛ ounce
CITRIC ACID
from Decibel Gardens
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Acid
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
KEY LIME PIE
from Monterey Kush
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Key Lime Pie
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
FIG FACE
from Cookies
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65⅛ ounce
$65⅛ ounce
ORANGE PEELS
from Ember Valley
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
SHARK SHOCK
from AUTUMN FLOWER
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Shark Shock
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
BANANA DAWG
from AUTUMN FLOWER
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
MAC N COOKIES
from Cookies
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65⅛ ounce
$65⅛ ounce
TRUE OG
from Monterey Kush
0%
THC
0%
CBD
True OG
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
GRAPE PIE
from Cookies
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Pie
Strain
$65⅛ ounce
$65⅛ ounce
JEALOUSY
from MINNTZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$75⅛ ounce
$75⅛ ounce
BANANA CREAM
from Monterey Kush
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Cream OG
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
STRAWBERRY BANANA
from Autumn Brands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
GMO
from SYNERGY
0%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Zkittlez
Strain
$75⅛ ounce
$75⅛ ounce
BUNDT CAKE
from Cookies
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65⅛ ounce
$65⅛ ounce
KUSH MINNTZ
from MINNTZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$75⅛ ounce
$75⅛ ounce
GUAVA CAKE
from SYNERGY
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Guava Cake
Strain
$65⅛ ounce
$65⅛ ounce
LONDON POUND MINNTZ
from MINNTZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$75⅛ ounce
$75⅛ ounce
BRRR BERRY OG
from BIG AL'S
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
JACK HERER
from The Original Jack Herer
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
DREAM WALKER
from AUTUMN FLOWER
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
CHEMDOG
from 1LYFE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
ICE CREAM CAKE
from Cookies
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
MAC
from Ember Valley
0%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
WEDDING CAKE
from Autumn Brands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
CEREAL MILK
from Cookies
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cereal Milk
Strain
$75⅛ ounce
$75⅛ ounce
GEORGIA PIE
from Cookies
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65⅛ ounce
$65⅛ ounce
ORANGE KRUSH
from Elyon Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
MEDELLIN
from Lemonnade
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
CHERRY JUICE
from Elyon Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
GOLDEN STATE BANANA
from Elyon Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden State Banana
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
DURBAN POISON
from UpNorth Humboldt
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
CBD - PROTABS
from Level
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$500.25 gram
$500.25 gram
GREEN CRACK - BLOOMDROP
from THE BLOOM BRAND
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$55½ gram
$55½ gram
MISS USA - LIVE ROSIN
from Doc Green's Therapeutic Healing Cream
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$751 gram
$751 gram
STRAWNANA - LIVE ROSIN
from Doc Green's Therapeutic Healing Cream
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$751 gram
$751 gram
SATIVA - PROTABS
from Level
234mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$350.25 gram
$350.25 gram
