VapeQueen710 on March 23, 2019

Through a series of unfortunate events, I ended up showing up to the Bloom Room at 8:50pm on a Friday. With 10 minutes til closing and being a first time visit I was worried I was about to be a nuisance but I was greeted with smiles and very quickly registered. Bloom Room has a very groovy vibe, they aren't kidding it's really just a small room of a dispensary which is what's shocking about their large variety of cannabis goods. I haven't tried their flower just yet but it's great that you're able to smell and look at flower before you buy. Eighths were either $25 or $60 which is such a jump. They've got a bunch of concentrates and all the important brands and strains. They have the biggest collection of gummies/cookies I've seen in the Bay. Reasonably priced and every day has a different deal going on. I knew what I wanted and I was in and out in under 5. Unfortunately, the block the dispensary is on is a little sketchy especially as I was there at night and am a young woman but even just walking a block over gets you more light and more people walking around. Plus they've got security at the door.