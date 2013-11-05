Follow
Bloom Tucson
(520) 293-3315
New Patient Special
Valid 1/1/1
New Patients receive 50% off first 1/8th!!!
No fine print at Bloom! Give us a try!
DAILY DEALS
Valid 1/1/2019
Now available everyday: - 5 Grams of Shatter and/or Crumble for $99 - 6 Pre-rolls for $30 OR 12 FOR $50 - 3 Grams of shake for $15 or 6 Grams for $25
Select Strains Only. No Additional Discounts. Cannot be stacked with any other offer.WHILE SUPPLY LAST
HUGE SAVINGS - FIRST OF THE MONTH
Valid 1/1/1
Select ounces $99, 5 grams Shatter/ Crumble for $89!
Cannot be combined with any other discount or offer.
MONDAY DEAL - Spend $100
Valid 1/1/2001
Spend $100 and get an eighth Free!
Cannot be combined with $99 OZ or 5g Wax Deals.
TUESDAY - CARTRIDGES BUY 2 GET 1 FREE.
Valid 1/1/2019
Buy 2 Cartridges Get 1 Free (Select Vendors Only)
Cannot be combined with any other discount or offer.
WEDNESDAY BUY 2 GET 1 FREE
Valid 1/1/2019
Buy 2 eighths and get 1 free! **ECHO eighths included**FREE
1/8 must be of equal or lesser value than purchased 1/8s.
THURSDAY - $125 OZ SPECIAL
Valid 1/1/2019
Every Thursday at Bloom, select ounces only $125.
Select Strains Only. No Additional Discounts. Cannot be stacked with any other offer.
VENDOR FRIDAY
Valid 1/1/1
Opt into Bloom Texting for exclusives on ALL Vendor Fridays! 1-866-49-BLOOM(25666)