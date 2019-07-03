*All Eighths Weigh Out To 4 Grams* All Glass & Accessories 20% OFF! *Pre Roll Specials* Leap Farms- 1 Gram Pre Rolls 28 for $65 Leap Farms- 1 Gram Pre Rolls 10 for $25 *Quarter Specials* Bull Moon- Pie Hoe $40/ 7 Grams Regular Price $55 Meraki Birthday Cake $50/ 7 Grams Regular Price $80 *Half Ounce Special* Bull Moon- Kumquat $75/ 14 Grams Regular Price $125 Epoch Farms- Strawberry Banana $65/ 14 Grams Regular Price $95 ***OZ SPECIAL*** Leap Farms- Purple Punch $78/ 28 Grams Regular Price $120 Leap Farms- Death Star/Herijuana $80/ 28 Grams Regular Price $120
Spend $40 or more at Bloominati and you will be qualified to purchase a raffle ticket for our monthly raffle! Each Ticket is $1 Prizes vary each month! !November Prize: Apple Watch 5 Series! Drawing will be held on the 20th of every month at 4:20 PM