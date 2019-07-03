Jamesclay on October 21, 2019

I don’t usually do reviews but this shop deserves one! This is the best shop in Corvallis by far, all of them are good but this one feels so comfortable, it feels like home. The shop is so big it has an incredible glass selection and variety of strains to choose from, also they give you great deals. As for the employees they are the most down to earth amazing people I’ve ever met so nice and chill,I’m also a local so it’s even better for me. So people stop writing fake reviews and throwing business down, This place is the best!!!!