Hippyflo
Love the vibe and prices they have to offer
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
Love the vibe and prices they have to offer
My dad and I absolutely love this place! He actually referred me lol, Besides having amazing flower and prices, the staff is just incredible! Best selection all the way around, my new favorite go to dispensary!
When you first walk into Bloominati you get a vibe like no other ! This shop is filled with a variety of products from flower to glass to edibles! Staff is very welcoming, pilot and most importantly knowledgeable about the product they carry. Owner Harry is very nice and friendly wishing him the best of luck!
I like what these guys have to offer. A spacious location with copious glass selections. Lots of good weed at good prices. A staff that really knows their shit.
I don’t usually do reviews but this shop deserves one! This is the best shop in Corvallis by far, all of them are good but this one feels so comfortable, it feels like home. The shop is so big it has an incredible glass selection and variety of strains to choose from, also they give you great deals. As for the employees they are the most down to earth amazing people I’ve ever met so nice and chill,I’m also a local so it’s even better for me. So people stop writing fake reviews and throwing business down, This place is the best!!!!
Best dispensary in Corvallis and it's not even close. Crazy selection on literally everything including glass. Helpful staff, great atmosphere.
Thank You So Much! We are always trying to expand our our selection for you guys! Please show this review to your bud tender the next time you stop in! Much Love, The Bloominati Crew
Best dispensary in town.
Thank you for your support! Please show this review to your budtender the next time you stop in! Peace and Love, The Bloominati Crew
Awesome place. Just bought some white label lemonheads & Bruce B. #3 for $24. It is delicious & the high is uplifting!
Thank you for your review! We will be sure to keep this brand in stock for you. Please show this to your Bud Tender the next time you stop in. Love, The Bloominati Crew
the staff are extremely friendly and overly helpful in deciding from the vast selection of goodies this shop has to offer. the atmosphere is amazing and definitely worth the stop. found my new favorite shop!
Thank you for your review! We appreciate you! Show this to your budtender next time you stop in. Love, The Bloominati Crew
Amazing selection of bud and pre-rolls. Awesome service.
Thank you for such a kind review! Please show this review to your budtender the next time you stop in!