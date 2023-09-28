Shop by category
Building off the high tech and health conscious culture of Cambridge, Blue River Terps is the world's first marijuana dispensary with proprietary manufacturing technologies as its backbone and a commitment to carry unadulterated, chemical free, plant-based cannabis products at affordable prices. Blue River manufactured products are produced naturally without the use of chemicals, solvents, gases, additives, artificial fragrances, GMOs, or fillers. You will never find a vape or concentrate product derived from chemical solvents or use non-cannabis derived flavor additives at the store. A family owned operation that is a state certified Economic Empowerment business, Blue River Terps is definitely worth a visit whether you’re a local resident or visiting on vacation to the Boston area. Ask about our special deals on Puffco products which you won’t find anywhere else.