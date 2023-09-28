Building off the high tech and health conscious culture of Cambridge, Blue River Terps is the world's first marijuana dispensary with proprietary manufacturing technologies as its backbone and a commitment to carry unadulterated, chemical free, plant-based cannabis products at affordable prices. Blue River manufactured products are produced naturally without the use of chemicals, solvents, gases, additives, artificial fragrances, GMOs, or fillers. You will never find a vape or concentrate product derived from chemical solvents or use non-cannabis derived flavor additives at the store. A family owned operation that is a state certified Economic Empowerment business, Blue River Terps is definitely worth a visit whether you’re a local resident or visiting on vacation to the Boston area. Ask about our special deals on Puffco products which you won’t find anywhere else.