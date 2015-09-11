teazequake
Seems like the employees were more focused on cleaning and going home rather than taking care of the customers. I waited atleast 30 minutes and there were only 2 people in line.
always satisfied
Was amazing. First time in, cute ladies helped me out.
Very Very Nice Staff😋
took a Sunday drive down to Tucson with my husband and we stumbled across this wonderful dispensary you have to buzz to get in . The bud tender is very knowledgeable the place is set up immaculately and we didn't have to make a purchase for a first time but we did definitely would take a nice drive down there on a Sunday again and stop in again
great vibe, friendly and helpful staff! Happy hour is a great bonus!
my new shatter spot beeline ready omg were moving on up!!!! 😊✌
What a beautiful location. The prettiest waiting room out of all of the dispensaries in Tucson. Prettiest bud also. Have been able to snag some incredible strains using their convenient online purchasing system. Not cheap but worth the $.
I like botanical, they alright quality can be there prices ehh happy hour makes them compete but it’s 2019 in America people we should be able to have this better then the prices we had for the Reggie back in the day after all it is legal, well medical, Legalize!!.....best shake deal in town for happy hour
Been here a few times and my experience with bud quality has been hit or miss. Sometimes bud has been dry, other times...AMAZING. I’m not a fan of prepackaged meds and would much prefer deli style service. Also, the availability of the really good strains, or at least the ones I chase...never seem to last more than a day on the menu, which leaves me to wonder if they have enough product. Last visit I asked for a strain that had just been on the menu and they said they no longer had any, but within an hour of leaving there it was back on the menu. No ATM is a tad inconvenient, especially when their card readers won’t read debit cards that don’t have reader chips. On a positive note, staff are always professional and courteous. The waiting room though small, is clean and comfortable & my wait times have always been minimal. Good FTP deals as well. I would come here again but most likely it would be to chase down a specific strain.