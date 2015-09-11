heavn420 on August 1, 2019

Been here a few times and my experience with bud quality has been hit or miss. Sometimes bud has been dry, other times...AMAZING. I’m not a fan of prepackaged meds and would much prefer deli style service. Also, the availability of the really good strains, or at least the ones I chase...never seem to last more than a day on the menu, which leaves me to wonder if they have enough product. Last visit I asked for a strain that had just been on the menu and they said they no longer had any, but within an hour of leaving there it was back on the menu. No ATM is a tad inconvenient, especially when their card readers won’t read debit cards that don’t have reader chips. On a positive note, staff are always professional and courteous. The waiting room though small, is clean and comfortable & my wait times have always been minimal. Good FTP deals as well. I would come here again but most likely it would be to chase down a specific strain.