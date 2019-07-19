Follow
Broadway Cannabis Market
503-212-0608
1$ pre-roll or $2 cookie
Show us that you left a review on any of these platforms and get either a $1.00 pre-roll or $2.00 50mg cookie. Limit 4 per customer Google, Leafly, Weedmaps, Facebook
*All prices include tax!
*All prices include tax!
Happy Hour - Daily: 6p-7pm
Storewide discounts on all products
Student Discount
10% Discount
Must be a currently enrolled student w/valid Student ID.
Senior Discount
10% Discount
For patrons aged 60 or older w/valid ID.
Military Discount
10% Discount
For veterans w/valid Military ID. (thank you for your service!)
Early Bird - Daily 8a-9a
Storewide discounts on all products