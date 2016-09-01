GSTAR888 on November 14, 2019

Bud tenders attitudes are great. They work their butts off too busy lines every time I’m there.. If I was just basing off of personality then I would give five stars every week. However multiple times now in last 4 months I have come in for deals (that I’m sent in text), pick the products the bud tender helps me pick out, go to the register and pay then realize none of what I chose applies to the sales. Two times now I’ve been boned out of the 20% off due to improper type purchases. If it was just once then I wouldn’t even write this. But twice now, come on. I was told both times I could get a refund to my card and go look for the correct products. I just don’t really feel like spending another 15 minutes choosing when I think I’m done. My loss of 20 bucks each time, and don’t get me wrong, it’s close so I’ll be back...but hey they sent me a text asking for my feedback and experience. So I’m providing it.