Scratch88683 on June 20, 2019

I did not have a good experience here, the women I got on the med side is one of the worse bud tenders I have ever had, I asked to see the concentrates, she just put the display in front of me, didn’t tell me about anything about them or tell me what what, seemed it rated when I asked which ones are the one that are advertised for $12 a gram, she then pointed to three of them so I just said give me one of each, she ended up charging me the rec price without the tax, why advertise different prices for med then rec if your just gonna charge the med price, for one this is false advertising. Also quality of the wax is not great, very odd color almost grey, smells ok. I will not be returning rude customer service and overcharged me, I’ll go to house of dankness instead for cheap bho, it’s cheaper then buddy boy (they charge $10) and have slightly better customer service.