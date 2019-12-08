81 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 44
Show All 23
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$220
Deals
SKATE OR DIE EVERYDAY!!!!
Bring your skate deck & receive 15% Off!
***Can not be combined with Daily Discounts*** **Restrictions on $5 Flower Shelf**
SKATE OR DIE EVERYDAY!!!!
Bring your skate deck & receive 15% Off!
***Can not be combined with Daily Discounts*** **Restrictions on $5 Flower Shelf**
All Products
Mimosa
from Calyx Farms
21.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Octane
from Calyx Farms
23.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Octane
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Thug Life
from Wisely Organics
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Thug Life
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Snowzee
from Wisely Organics
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Snowzee
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Huckleberry Diesel
from Cannassentials
19.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Huckleberry Diesel
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Freddie Jackson
from Cannassentials
21.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Freddie Jackson
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake
from Calyx Farms
18.71%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$8.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Uranium
from Calyx Farms
20.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Uranium
Strain
$8.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Honey Bananas
from Wisely Organics
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Honey Bananas
Strain
$8.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Zozi Purps
from Wisely Organics
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Zozi Purps
Strain
$8.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Skyfire OG
from Wisely Organics
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Skyfire OG
Strain
$8.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Moon Dance
from Cannassentials
17.74%
THC
0%
CBD
Moondance
Strain
$8.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
CBD Blue Dream
from SugarTop Buddery
10.55%
THC
6.63%
CBD
Blue Dream CBD
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dogwalker
from Wisely Organics
16.38%
THC
0%
CBD
Dogwalker OG
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Snowball
from Wisely Organics
17.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Snowball
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Trainwreck
from Lifted
15.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Trainwreck
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
G.G. #12
from Lifted
16.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Glue #12
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Peak 19
from Lifted
11.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Peak 19
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Kush
from Lifted
15.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
CBD Tincture
from GENESIS PHARMS
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
N/a
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
RSO - 1:1
from GENESIS PHARMS
29.26%
THC
26.87%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
RSO - High CBD Low THC
from GENESIS PHARMS
3.94%
THC
51.98%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
RSO - High THC
from GENESIS PHARMS
48.22%
THC
12.45%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
THC Cannabis Tincture
from GENESIS PHARMS
18.3%
THC
1.8%
CBD
n/a
Strain
$35each
In-store only
ATF x Medicine Time Bubble Hash
from Nugget Candy Co.
52.7%
THC
0%
CBD
ATF x Medicine Time
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
White Water x White Walker Bubble Hash
from Nugget Candy Co.
47.7%
THC
0%
CBD
White Water x White Walker
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Chem Sour Diesel Sugar Sauce
from White Label Extracts
74.1%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Chem Sour Diesel
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Grease Monkey Sugar Sauce
from White Label Extracts
61.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Orange Soda #4 Sugar Sauce
from White Label Extracts
65.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Soda
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Pink Zkittles Terp Batter
from White Label Extracts
58.95%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Pink Zkittles
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Valley Chem OG #4 Sugar Sauce
from White Label Extracts
64.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Valley Chem OG
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Wookie Girl 91 Shatter
from White Label Extracts
68.25%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Wookie Girl 91
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Happy Snacks CBD
from Better Care
0mg
THC
8mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Chocolate Chip Cookie
from Forty to Five
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Chocolate Crinkle Cookie 1:1
from Forty to Five
50mg
THC
50mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Peanut Butter Cookie
from Forty to Five
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Snicker Doodle Cookie
from Forty to Five
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Dark Chocolate w/ Sea Salt Bar
from Gron
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Milk Chocolate BITE (Medical Only)
from Gron
74.34mg
THC
5.53mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$8.33each
In-store only
Milk Chocolate Sea Salt
from Gron
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
n/a
Strain
$20each
In-store only
123