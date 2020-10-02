C........h
I have the most amazing helpful staff I love this place
Thank you so much! We appreciate you. 😊
Going Green Eugene is a locally owned and operated dispensary located near Skinners Butte Park in Eugene's Whiteaker neighborhood. Come on down for great prices and take advantage of our loyalty/points program for more savings every time you come in! We also accept customer requests for new products to check out in store and to help find them exactly what they are looking for.
Erika and Liz were terrific! They shared a lot of knowledge about all of their product. I will definitely be coming back here because of their most excellent service. Thank you again.
Many Thanks to you @susan.schueller for coming in! Your energy was wonderful! We love that you love our shop, our products, and most importantly, our budtenders! Cheers!
A cool clean shop with great staff and good bud! Liz helped with finding some wicked sativas for me ! The blue steel is good flower considered it top shelf if the buds were a bit larger . The pineapple aloha is well deserved top shelve , dense , colorful and some of the sweetest bud around !
Thank you very much @ocgfarms ! Real happy to hear those strains worked for you. Please come back and visit us again! Stay lifted my friend! #Humbled