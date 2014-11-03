friendlykrueger on April 3, 2018

This is by far my new favorite dispensary. The flower is incredibly well priced for the quality. I've never bought anything I wasn't pleased with. The employees are very helpful if you need help, and are awesome at sensing when you need a moment to look. They give great advice and never upsell. On one embarrassing occasion I paid for a gram of flower and walked out having been given change but no flower. As embarrassed as I was to check over such a small quantity, I called the next day and they verified what had happened and said I could come in to pick it up. No interrogation - just kindness. When I showed up to pick up the missed flower they had stuffed 2.5 grams into the container. They could have assumed I was some sketchy dude pulling one over on them, but instead they helped me out during a really tight week. Aside from the remarkable heroism displayed during that ordeal they've just been consistently awesome to work with. They are always friendly and the place is always super clean. These are the kind of people to buy cannabis from.