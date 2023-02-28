This location services Medical Patients 4 Locations in Auburn ME! Our 1150 Center Street location services Adult Use customers. Located at 265 Western Avenue, Augusta ME New strains and products every week ATM inside, cashless debit available Live Inventory We accept out of state patients with valid Medcard Sign up for our loyalty program and receive 1 point for ever dollar spent! Earn DOUBLE points between 8am and 10am everyday! 500 points gets you $25 in store credit or redeem for other products, see associate for details. Happy Birthday rewards from us! Shop with us and sign up for our Loyalty Program with a valid email, and you'll receive a $10 coupon on your birthday! Sign up is FREE! *Limit one deal per transaction* Worried about the smell? We've invested in having a clean environment and quality air, and set standards above the normal dispensary. You won't feel like you are in a cannabis store! 7g Flower Price Breaks! -Buy 2 jars receive 5% off - Buy 4 jars receive 10% off *Limit one deal per transaction* 10% off on all concentrates when you spend $150+ every day! *Limit one deal per transaction* Check out the deal of the day! - Munchie Monday - 10% off Edibles - Two-Cart Tuesday - Buy 2 carts get 25% off - Waxy Wednesday - 10% off Concentrates - Thirsty Thursday - 10% off infused drinks - Flower Friday - 20% off 2 select flower strains - Changes every week! - Super Pre-roll Saturday - Buy any 4 pre-rolls and receive 10% off - Self Care Sunday - 10% off Topicals and wellness products *Limit one deal per transaction*