4.6
10 reviews
It’s not in my everyday route and I’ve visited 3 times now! Says a bunch with all the competitors. Good deals, good people.
I’ve been in here a lot as a medical patient and then stopped going. Went back recently and they changed the bud room, looks way better!! Average on selection, staff was way friendly. Did not purchase because found same product some where else for cheaper. But hey I will still go back they have new stuff all the time.
Great
One of the better shops in Springfield. Been coming here for a couple years and they still have awesome service and great prices!
The product quality at Cannabis LLC is definitely good. The prices are average and staff is generally helpful. I like to stop in for edibles of which they usually have a nice selection. We used to stop in more often when the variety and specials were a little stronger than they are now.
My favorite shop, everyone here is helpful and they always sell quality flower
Everyone is very helpful. It's nice to receive a senior discount!
Very Helpfull, being new to this, the stuff is very nice to get information from.
one of my favorites I love the different daily specials of x% off on whatever day! super friendly and helpful staff. I think his name was Jacob? he was my favorite!