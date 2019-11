Cmonsta420 on March 7, 2019

avid local smoker here. if you're downtown looking for the loudest flower, this is the spot and I'll tell you why. their concentrate and edible selection isn't as vast as The Green Solution(just a few blocks up the road), that's the only knock. but their flower is unmatched in my opinion, and it's a great dispensary experience. they've got a parking lot(rare af downtown) and it's rarely busy in there. just go.