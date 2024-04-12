Cannabist - Chicago (medical)
dispensary
Medical

ChicagoIllinois
575.5 miles away
About this dispensary

Introduction When you step foot into a Cannabist dispensary, you can expect an uncomplicated shopping experience, even if you aren't sure where to start. Let yourself explore and take it all in at your own pace. We're here if you have any questions and are passionate about creating a space where all are welcome and only the best products are on the shelves. We hope you love shopping with us so much that you'll keep coming back because now you're part of the Cannabist family. About Us Cannabist is the retail shopping experience created by Columbia Care. We care deeply about our patients, customers and employees, and believe in the creation of safe and trusted products that better the lives of our friends, families and neighbors. We are proud of, and passionate about, the high-quality products we make, the best-in-class services we deliver, and the difference we make in people's lives.

Leafly member since 2016

4758 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL
License DISP000044
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 7pm
tuesday
10am - 7pm
wednesday
10am - 7pm
thursday
10am - 7pm
friday
10am - 7pm
saturday
10am - 7pm

291 Reviews of Cannabist - Chicago (medical)

4.9
Quality
4.9
Service
4.9
Atmosphere
