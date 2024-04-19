Cannabist - Tempe (Rec/Adult Use)
Cannabist - Tempe (Rec/Adult Use)
dispensary
Recreational

Cannabist - Tempe (Rec/Adult Use)

TempeArizona
1944.1 miles away
Loading...
591 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edibles

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridges

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-rolls

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topicals

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessories

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
shop all

About this dispensary

Cannabist - Tempe (Rec/Adult Use)

Cannabist Tempe is both a State Licensed Medical Marijuana Dispensary and Adult Use Facility. We are a full service alternative health and wellness facility that provides medicinal cannabis and natural homeopathic remedies in a caring, safe and supportive environment.

Leafly member since 2021

Followers: 355
520 S Price Rd, Tempe, AZ
Send a message
Call 800-456-2455
Visit website
License 000000097DCGK00454998
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 8pm

Photos of Cannabist - Tempe (Rec/Adult Use)

Show all photos

63 Reviews of Cannabist - Tempe (Rec/Adult Use)

4.9
Quality
4.8
Service
4.9
Atmosphere
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.