261 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 65
Show All 81
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$259
Deals
Pre-Order Your Purchases! Now Offering Same Day Pick Up
Valid 3/17/2020 – 5/18/2020
We are doing our part here at Cannabiz Experience to help keep our community happy and healthy. In light of the recent health concerns we now are offering Call Ahead Cannabis Carry Out. Preorder all of your regularly purchased cannabis items before you come in. Call us at 541- 816-4209 to place your carry orders.
Please allow a 2 hour processing period prior to pick up for all phoned in orders. Orders are taken and filled on a first come first serve basis. Payment in store and cash only. ATM available on site. Also, don't forget about our "Thank You" and "Trade-In" Jars for when you come in to pick up your purchase.
Pre-Order Your Purchases! Now Offering Same Day Pick Up
Valid 3/17/2020 – 5/18/2020
We are doing our part here at Cannabiz Experience to help keep our community happy and healthy. In light of the recent health concerns we now are offering Call Ahead Cannabis Carry Out. Preorder all of your regularly purchased cannabis items before you come in. Call us at 541- 816-4209 to place your carry orders.
Please allow a 2 hour processing period prior to pick up for all phoned in orders. Orders are taken and filled on a first come first serve basis. Payment in store and cash only. ATM available on site. Also, don't forget about our "Thank You" and "Trade-In" Jars for when you come in to pick up your purchase.
Staff picks
Cookies & Cream (Indoor)
from Vibrant Highs
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$13.871 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Meringue (Indoor)
from Avitas
25.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa Hybrid
Strain
$15.411 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Turtles
from Honu Inc.
48.3mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Woodblock Chocolate - Serra - Happiness Bar
from Serra
40.6mg
THC
0.76mg
CBD
mixed
Strain
$18each
In-store only
Light Tropic 250mg - Topical Lotion
from High Desert Pure
144mg
THC
108mg
CBD
Lotion
Strain
$20each
In-store only
All Products
Peanut Butter Breath (Sungrown)
from Cold Frame Farms
26.48%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dr. Who (Indoor)
from Meraki Gardens
26.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Dr. Who - Hybrid
Strain
$13.871 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Cough (Indoor)
from Dave-Fu Farms
29%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sativa Hybrid
Strain
$15.411 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Horchata
from Meraki Gardens
26.9%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$12.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Albert Walker (Indoor)
from Northwest Artisan Coalition
20.72%
THC
0.64%
CBD
Indica Hybrid
Strain
$11.561 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem OG (Indoor)
from Northwest Artisan Coalition
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa Hybrid
Strain
$11.561 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
SkunkTeks Send-Off (Indoor)
from Meraki Gardens
27.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$12.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
New Yea'rs Eve Dream (Indoor)
from Rogue Ops
18.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica Hybrid
Strain
$9.251 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Timberline Haze (Indoor)
from Bud Pruf
20.23%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sativa Hybrid
Strain
$10.021 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Coffin (Indoor)
from Happy Kitchen
25.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica Hybrid
Strain
$15.411 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie Biscotti (Indoor)
from OCW
25.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$12.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Cookies (Indoor)
from Kanaba
18.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica Hybrid
Strain
$9.251 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Push Pop (Indoor)
from SugarTop Buddery
25.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$10.021 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset High Octane (Greenhouse)
from SugarTop Buddery
22.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Triangle Octane (Greenhouse)
from SugarTop Buddery
23.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Root beer float (Sungrown)
from Hoodview Cannabis
23.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica Hybrid
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Death Wish (Sungrown)
from 2 Dog Farms
18.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica Hybrid
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Hindu Kush (Sungrown)
from Dreamfiled
23.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Terps (Sungrown)
from Dreamfiled
21.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica Hybrid
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Bread
from Pruf Cultivar
20.66%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$10.791 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ogre (Sungrown)
from Hoodview Cannabis
23.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Punch
from Midnight Trench Farms
23.6%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sativa Hybrid
Strain
$12.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mojito
from Siren Cannabis
24.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$11.561 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mint Chocolate Chip
from Midnight Trench Farms
20.6%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$9.251 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Peanut Butter Breath - *INDOOR*
from Avitas
21.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$15.411 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Cascade (Sungrown)
from Sol Cultivations, Inc.
26.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies & Cream (Sungrown)
from Sol Cultivations, Inc.
20.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Polynesian Thin Mint (Sungrown)
from Sol Cultivations, Inc.
22.18%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Monkey Train (Sungrown)
from Hoodview Cannabis
25.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Banana Sherbet (Indoor)
from Siren Cannabis
23.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$10.791 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX - Discounts reflected at 3.5g (10% off), 7g (20% off), 14g (30% off), and 28g (40% off)
from Cannabiz Experience Deals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Assorted
Strain
Ape Cheese (Sungrown)
from Millerville Farms
21.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica Hybrid
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Double D OG (Sungrown)
from Millerville Farms
26.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Snow Dog (Indoor)
from INDO
26.33%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa Hybrid
Strain
$12.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blackberry Fire (Sungrown)
from Herbington Farms
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica Hybrid
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
1234567