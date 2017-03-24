ChiefnGief
Store is very chill and the budtender was really friendly as well as super informative.
Love it
The friendly lady at the store was just so nice, thanks tammy !!!
I have visited the store several times and this is the one I buy from. I have never gotten anything but high-quality product. And they have beautiful plants and clones which I have purchased also. They weigh behind the counter as you by, not pre-packaged. I would recommend this store
simply the very best dispensary in town!!!GREAT PEOPLE!!! GREAT HERB!!! I LOVE THIS PLACE!!! KAROL G
This location is very convenient for me & I've always received quality flower. However, dealing with Rob (the owner) & his continual lack of social tact has encouraged me to discontinue my patronage. If u must go, look for Bonnie, she's great! Otherwise save yourself the grief & shop elsewhere.
9-24-19 goodmorning everyone, this dispensary is simply the BEST!!! the FLOWER IS SOOO GOOD!!! very potent, high quality herb. the people that run this store are such a wonderfull group!!! sooo kind, helpul, and informative. the people who run this store are SOOO AWSOME!!! sooo much LOVE under one roof. I recommend this store to everyone. happy Tuesday everyone. :) karol G
Knowledgeable staff. Help me stay within my budget. One of the best shops I've been to. Great prices also. This shop was highly recommended to me. I'm very satisfied with both visits and I'm going back today
The older woman here are so friendly and knowledgeable. They help us the consumer learn with them as they learn about new products and marijuana related things. The vast variety of flowers and concentrates are great, and price range is accessible to almost anyone! Would highly recommend 💚💚💚
great buds decent prices could use friendler staff for the early morning shift. walked in the store early this morning. got met with a very stiff what do you want. guess my business will go elsewhere. I'll get treated like crap somewhere else.